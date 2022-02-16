Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for V.F. Corporation (VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.79. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/22/21 that White Slip-Ons Are In, Thanks to ‘Squid Game.’ That’s Good News for Vans.

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE :VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VFC is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for V.F. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $74.19, which is $13.08 above the current price. VFC currently public float of 388.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFC was 3.05M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.78% and a quarterly performance of -20.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for V.F. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.58% for VFC stocks with a simple moving average of -18.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $65 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to VFC, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

VFC Trading at -11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.73. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from MCMULLEN W RODNEY, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $64.50 back on Feb 03. After this action, MCMULLEN W RODNEY now owns 17,129 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $193,500 using the latest closing price.

Lang Laura W, the Director of V.F. Corporation, sale 7,429 shares at $76.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Lang Laura W is holding 13,380 shares at $567,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 10.20 for asset returns.