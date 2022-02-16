Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) went down by -7.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.18. The company’s stock price has collected -8.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/21 that Syneos Denies Report of Merger With Labcorp Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ :SYNH) Right Now?

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNH is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Syneos Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.13, which is $33.95 above the current price. SYNH currently public float of 61.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNH was 517.87K shares.

SYNH’s Market Performance

SYNH stocks went down by -8.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.69% and a quarterly performance of -16.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Syneos Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for SYNH stocks with a simple moving average of -9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SYNH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYNH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $105 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNH reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for SYNH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SYNH, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

SYNH Trading at -12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNH fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.53. In addition, Syneos Health Inc. saw -19.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNH starting from Kralowetz Donna Hildebrand, who sale 1,055 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jan 31. After this action, Kralowetz Donna Hildebrand now owns 6,685 shares of Syneos Health Inc., valued at $94,950 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Michael Lee, the See remarks of Syneos Health Inc., sale 93 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Brooks Michael Lee is holding 8,738 shares at $9,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.99 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syneos Health Inc. stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 5.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.15. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), the company’s capital structure generated 99.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 39.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.