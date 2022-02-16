Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s stock price has collected -4.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/21 that Syneos Denies Report of Merger With Labcorp Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE :LH) Right Now?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LH is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $336.79, which is $72.69 above the current price. LH currently public float of 95.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LH was 860.26K shares.

LH’s Market Performance

LH stocks went down by -4.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.15% and a quarterly performance of -7.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.20% for LH stocks with a simple moving average of -6.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $294 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LH reach a price target of $245. The rating they have provided for LH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

LH Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $273.02. In addition, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings saw -15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from Schroeder Mark S, who sale 204 shares at the price of $277.38 back on Feb 07. After this action, Schroeder Mark S now owns 6,605 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, valued at $56,586 using the latest closing price.

van der Vaart Sandra D, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, sale 218 shares at $277.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that van der Vaart Sandra D is holding 5,287 shares at $60,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.49 for the present operating margin

+32.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at +14.75. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.