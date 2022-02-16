Is Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) a Keeper?

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.80. The company’s stock price has collected 19.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 15 hours ago that Zendesk Needs to Find Peace in Solitude

Is It Worth Investing in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE :ZEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZEN is at 1.05.

The average price from analysts is $136.72, which is $17.29 above the current price. ZEN currently public float of 120.05M and currently shorts hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZEN was 2.21M shares.

ZEN’s Market Performance

ZEN stocks went up by 19.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.29% and a quarterly performance of 14.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Zendesk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.29% for ZEN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZEN

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZEN reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for ZEN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

ZEN Trading at 18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEN rose by +19.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.67. In addition, Zendesk Inc. saw 13.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEN starting from Geschke John, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $114.34 back on Feb 10. After this action, Geschke John now owns 40,394 shares of Zendesk Inc., valued at $548,842 using the latest closing price.

McDermott Adrian, the Chief Technology Officer of Zendesk Inc., sale 9,727 shares at $99.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that McDermott Adrian is holding 90,515 shares at $967,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.44 for the present operating margin

+79.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zendesk Inc. stands at -16.71. Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.