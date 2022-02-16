Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX)?

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) went up by 22.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.42. The company’s stock price has collected 21.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ :IBRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBRX is at 1.82.

IBRX currently public float of 102.98M and currently shorts hold a 12.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBRX was 1.75M shares.

IBRX’s Market Performance

IBRX stocks went up by 21.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.40% and a quarterly performance of -1.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.27% for ImmunityBio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.40% for IBRX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.43% for the last 200 days.

IBRX Trading at 16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +21.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from Adcock Richard, who purchase 1,930 shares at the price of $8.81 back on Oct 08. After this action, Adcock Richard now owns 1,930 shares of ImmunityBio Inc., valued at $16,995 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Cheryl, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc., sale 14,801 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cohen Cheryl is holding 200,617 shares at $149,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Equity return is now at value 176.50, with -129.10 for asset returns.