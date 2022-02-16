Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) went up by 6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.31. The company’s stock price has collected 2.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE :CUK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUK is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Carnival Corporation & plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.58. CUK currently public float of 150.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUK was 2.72M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK stocks went up by 2.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.33% and a quarterly performance of 3.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Carnival Corporation & plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.17% for CUK stocks with a simple moving average of 0.84% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.39. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from DONALD ARNOLD W, who sale 95,796 shares at the price of $19.08 back on Jan 28. After this action, DONALD ARNOLD W now owns 366,527 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,827,970 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein David, the CFO & CAO of Carnival Corporation & plc, sale 7,670 shares at $21.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Bernstein David is holding 109,332 shares at $164,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.14 for the present operating margin

-230.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -497.96. The total capital return value is set at -12.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.37. Equity return is now at value -58.70, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 284.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.02. Total debt to assets is 64.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 244.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.