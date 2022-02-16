Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.51. The company’s stock price has collected 0.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ :BBBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBBY is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.39, which is -$2.39 below the current price. BBBY currently public float of 94.55M and currently shorts hold a 30.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBBY was 6.81M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.76% and a quarterly performance of -22.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.00% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.74% for BBBY stocks with a simple moving average of -25.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $15 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

BBBY Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +18.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.45. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw 14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Hartmann John R., who purchase 6,667 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jan 18. After this action, Hartmann John R. now owns 700,166 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $100,005 using the latest closing price.

Melnick Gregg A, the EVP, CHIEF STORES OFFICER of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., purchase 7,195 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Melnick Gregg A is holding 104,069 shares at $99,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.65 for the present operating margin

+33.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -1.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.30. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), the company’s capital structure generated 239.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 47.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.