Is MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) a Keeper?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.57. The company’s stock price has collected -12.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/21 that Luxury Is Ripe for a Comeback. Here Are Three Retailers To Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE :MYTE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $19.83 above the current price. MYTE currently public float of 18.73M and currently shorts hold a 16.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYTE was 187.05K shares.

MYTE’s Market Performance

MYTE stocks went down by -12.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.19% and a quarterly performance of -51.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.55% for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.77% for MYTE stocks with a simple moving average of -46.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYTE stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for MYTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYTE in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $25 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYTE reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MYTE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MYTE, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

MYTE Trading at -27.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -25.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYTE fell by -12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. saw -33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYTE

Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -10.00 for asset returns.