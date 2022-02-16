Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s stock price has collected 15.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/21 that Oscar Health, Backed by Josh Kushner, Falls Below Its IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE :OSCR) Right Now?

OSCR currently public float of 114.98M and currently shorts hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSCR was 2.19M shares.

OSCR’s Market Performance

OSCR stocks went up by 15.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.96% and a quarterly performance of -39.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for Oscar Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.08% for OSCR stocks with a simple moving average of -52.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OSCR, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

OSCR Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +15.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw -6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Weaver Dennis, who sale 2,410 shares at the price of $8.79 back on Dec 02. After this action, Weaver Dennis now owns 9,084 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $21,172 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Richard Scott, the Chief Financial Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 2,090 shares at $8.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Blackley Richard Scott is holding 4,925 shares at $18,414 based on the most recent closing price.