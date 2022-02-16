Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE :BRX) Right Now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.97, which is $2.83 above the current price. BRX currently public float of 296.16M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRX was 2.68M shares.

BRX’s Market Performance

BRX stocks went down by -0.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of 1.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Brixmor Property Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for BRX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $29 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BRX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

BRX Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.95. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Taylor James M Jr, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.47 back on Feb 10. After this action, Taylor James M Jr now owns 526,661 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc., valued at $636,750 using the latest closing price.

Singh Carolyn Carter, the See Remarks of Brixmor Property Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Singh Carolyn Carter is holding 224,957 shares at $135,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.61 for the present operating margin

+45.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at +23.45. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.