Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Toast Inc. (TOST)

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s stock price has collected 8.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Toast Is Hot, but Software Is the Jam

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Toast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.42, which is $17.21 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 3.47M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went up by 8.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.59% and a quarterly performance of -41.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.59% for Toast Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.75% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of -30.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $53 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to TOST, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

TOST Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares surge +15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +8.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.07. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Narang Aman, who sale 182,762 shares at the price of $30.08 back on Feb 10. After this action, Narang Aman now owns 1,072,738 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $5,496,750 using the latest closing price.

HMI Capital Management, L.P., the 10% Owner of Toast Inc., purchase 389,699 shares at $19.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that HMI Capital Management, L.P. is holding 11,047,586 shares at $7,785,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.74 for the present operating margin

+17.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -30.15. The total capital return value is set at -65.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.56.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.