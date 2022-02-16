Here’s Our Rant About Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) went up by 10.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.32. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :VTNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vertex Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $11.73 above the current price. VTNR currently public float of 45.37M and currently shorts hold a 27.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTNR was 2.19M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.93% and a quarterly performance of 20.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.36% for Vertex Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.14% for VTNR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $13 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

VTNR Trading at 15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +271.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Phillips David L, who sale 72,172 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Jul 15. After this action, Phillips David L now owns 132,828 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $649,548 using the latest closing price.

strickland john noel, the COO of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that strickland john noel is holding 149,610 shares at $242,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.35 for the present operating margin

+8.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -20.12. The total capital return value is set at -14.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.33. Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 38.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 795.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.