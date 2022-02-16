Here’s Our Rant About Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.83. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.70, which is $27.5 above the current price. LDOS currently public float of 139.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDOS was 889.64K shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.17% and a quarterly performance of -10.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Leidos Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.24% for LDOS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LDOS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

LDOS Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.69. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw -4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Moos James Robert, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $98.67 back on Oct 11. After this action, Moos James Robert now owns 20,055 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $740,051 using the latest closing price.

Fasano Gerard A, the Group President of Leidos Holdings Inc., purchase 1,040 shares at $96.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Fasano Gerard A is holding 54,978 shares at $100,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.42 for the present operating margin

+14.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 140.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.46. Total debt to assets is 43.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.