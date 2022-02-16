Here’s Our Rant About IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) went down by -6.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $257.90. The company’s stock price has collected -8.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/05/21 that Russian Scientist Brought Laser Technology to U.S.

Is It Worth Investing in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ :IPGP) Right Now?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IPGP is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for IPG Photonics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $170.50, which is $59.12 above the current price. IPGP currently public float of 37.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPGP was 271.46K shares.

IPGP’s Market Performance

IPGP stocks went down by -8.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.70% and a quarterly performance of -19.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for IPG Photonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.42% for IPGP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPGP stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for IPGP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IPGP in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $160 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPGP reach a price target of $173, previously predicting the price at $178. The rating they have provided for IPGP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to IPGP, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

IPGP Trading at -14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPGP fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.09. In addition, IPG Photonics Corporation saw -20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPGP starting from Shcherbakov Eugene A, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $152.30 back on Feb 09. After this action, Shcherbakov Eugene A now owns 42,303 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation, valued at $228,450 using the latest closing price.

Samartsev Igor, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of IPG Photonics Corporation, sale 500 shares at $172.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Samartsev Igor is holding 1,200 shares at $86,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+48.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IPG Photonics Corporation stands at +13.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.34. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.01.