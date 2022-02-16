Evergy Inc. (EVRG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.45. The company’s stock price has collected -6.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NYSE :EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRG is at 0.47.

The average price from analysts is $71.88, which is $10.83 above the current price. EVRG currently public float of 228.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRG was 1.39M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG stocks went down by -6.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly performance of -6.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Evergy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.88% for EVRG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRG reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for EVRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVRG, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

EVRG Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.14. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from WILDER C JOHN, who purchase 6,290 shares at the price of $67.55 back on Dec 17. After this action, WILDER C JOHN now owns 2,657,473 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $424,905 using the latest closing price.

WILDER C JOHN, the Director of Evergy Inc., purchase 6,745 shares at $68.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WILDER C JOHN is holding 2,651,183 shares at $459,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.