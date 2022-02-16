Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Just Got Our Attention

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went up by 7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $282.46. The company’s stock price has collected 6.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Stock Jumps. It Has Solved the Solar Supply-Chain Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 151.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $222.84, which is $68.09 above the current price. ENPH currently public float of 131.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 2.97M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 6.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.02% and a quarterly performance of -36.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.80% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of -10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $290. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ENPH, setting the target price at $213 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +13.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.71. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from GOMO STEVEN J, who sale 31,609 shares at the price of $163.48 back on Feb 10. After this action, GOMO STEVEN J now owns 39,728 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $5,167,341 using the latest closing price.

Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, the President & CEO of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $184.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan is holding 956,304 shares at $5,541,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +10.52. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.