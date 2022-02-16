Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 9.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.25. The company’s stock price has collected 5.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/21 that Corsair, Coty, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.56, which is $4.95 above the current price. CRSR currently public float of 91.10M and currently shorts hold a 10.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 1.16M shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

CRSR stocks went up by 5.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.91% and a quarterly performance of -18.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Corsair Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.37% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $28 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for CRSR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRSR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

CRSR Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.10. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from Potter Michael G, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $32.98 back on Jul 01. After this action, Potter Michael G now owns 0 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $247,329 using the latest closing price.

MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr., the Director of Corsair Gaming Inc., sale 432,989 shares at $36.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr. is holding 54,179,559 shares at $15,625,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.24 for the present operating margin

+26.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at +5.30. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.