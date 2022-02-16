BRF S.A. (BRFS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected 5.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BRF S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.07, which is $1.21 above the current price. BRFS currently public float of 531.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 2.98M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went up by 5.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.44% and a quarterly performance of -13.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for BRF S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.13% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRFS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRFS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6.10 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRFS reach a price target of $6.40. The rating they have provided for BRFS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

BRFS Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.14 for the present operating margin

+22.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +3.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 290.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.39. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.