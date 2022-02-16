American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Just Got Our Attention

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.65. The company’s stock price has collected -5.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE :AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWK is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

AWK currently public float of 180.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWK was 838.62K shares.

AWK’s Market Performance

AWK stocks went down by -5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.27% and a quarterly performance of -15.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for American Water Works Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.56% for AWK stocks with a simple moving average of -13.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $161 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $171, previously predicting the price at $172. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to AWK, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AWK Trading at -13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.31. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -22.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Norton Cheryl, who sale 3,538 shares at the price of $172.11 back on Nov 22. After this action, Norton Cheryl now owns 8,467 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $608,916 using the latest closing price.

Wikle Melissa K., the Vice President and Controller of American Water Works Company Inc., sale 2,362 shares at $172.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Wikle Melissa K. is holding 5,412 shares at $406,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.