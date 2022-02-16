Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock on a Rising Trajectory, Here’s the Reason

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), a company that operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests across the globe, has gained an increase of 4.01% in premarket trading session and consequently is trading at $187.29 at the time of the writing. During Tuesday’s regular trading session, the stock surged 6.14% and closed the day at $180.07. The stock price has soared in premarket in the wake of the quarterly results announcement.

Q4 and FY 2021 Results

On Tuesday, ABNB announced the results for Q4 and FY2021. The company generated revenue of $1.5 billion during the quarter compared to $0.8 billion during the same quarter of 2020. The revenue during fiscal 2021 stood at $5.9 billion against $3.3 billion during fiscal 2020. The net income generated by the company during Q4 2021 was $54.5 million (or diluted EPS of $0.08) against a net loss of $3.8 billion (or diluted Loss per Share of $11.24) for Q4 2020. During the complete fiscal year 2021, the company suffered a net loss of $352 million (or diluted Loss per Share of $0.57) when compared to $4.5 billion (or diluted Loss per Share of $16.12) for the fiscal year 2020.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Outlook for Q1 and FY 2022

ABNB also released the outlook for Q1 and FY 2022. The company expects to generate revenue in the range of $1.41 and $1.48 billion during Q1 2022. It expects to achieve the positive Q1 Adjusted EBITDA in its history for the first time. With regards to the full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, they are sensitive to the movements of ADR, and hence, can’t be calculated precisely.

ABNB Management Commentary

While commenting on the results, the management of ABNB said that during fiscal 2021, its single priority was to prepare for a rebound in travel accordingly. The company made some significant improvements over the year as its brought improvement to the overall guest experience. Looking ahead, the priority of the company for fiscal 2022 is to bring acceleration and enhancements into its pace of innovation.

Future Outlook for ABNB

Looking forward, analysts believe that although ABNB stock holds several of the positive signals at the time, they are not enough for the stock to be considered as a hot buy. Hence, for the time being, the stock should be considered as a hold candidate while waiting for further development.