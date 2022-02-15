Why Datadog Inc. (DDOG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s stock price has collected 7.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Datadog Stock Soars. Earnings and Revenue Crushed Wall Street’s Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

DDOG currently public float of 179.33M and currently shorts hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.33M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 7.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.62% and a quarterly performance of -14.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.85% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 21.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $210 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DDOG, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +18.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.16. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Ittycheria Dev, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $170.19 back on Feb 10. After this action, Ittycheria Dev now owns 200,899 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $6,382,311 using the latest closing price.

Ittycheria Dev, the Director of Datadog Inc., sale 37,500 shares at $170.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Ittycheria Dev is holding 240,448 shares at $6,382,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86 for the present operating margin

+77.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.