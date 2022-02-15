We Analyzed the Future Direction of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG), Here is What We Found

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) went up by 6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.40. The company’s stock price has collected 21.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Bed Bath & Beyond Surges: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ZG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZG is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.83, which is $16.06 above the current price. ZG currently public float of 227.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZG was 1.12M shares.

ZG’s Market Performance

ZG stocks went up by 21.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.83% and a quarterly performance of -10.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Zillow Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.44% for ZG stocks with a simple moving average of -34.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $69 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZG reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for ZG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ZG, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

ZG Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG rose by +21.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.81. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -6.48. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.