RumbleON Inc. (RMBL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) went down by -30.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.13. The company’s stock price has collected -28.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ :RMBL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMBL is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for RumbleON Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is $35.64 above the current price. RMBL currently public float of 9.02M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMBL was 120.65K shares.

RMBL’s Market Performance

RMBL stocks went down by -28.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.48% and a quarterly performance of -44.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for RumbleON Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.13% for RMBL stocks with a simple moving average of -29.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBL stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for RMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMBL in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $47 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for RMBL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to RMBL, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

RMBL Trading at -29.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.86%, as shares sank -27.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBL fell by -28.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.36. In addition, RumbleON Inc. saw -35.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBL starting from Tkach Mark, who purchase 110,785 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Dec 30. After this action, Tkach Mark now owns 2,591,028 shares of RumbleON Inc., valued at $3,323,550 using the latest closing price.

Coulter William, the Executive Vice Chairman of RumbleON Inc., sale 110,785 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Coulter William is holding 2,591,028 shares at $3,323,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+9.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for RumbleON Inc. stands at -6.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.13. Equity return is now at value -31.80, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on RumbleON Inc. (RMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,293.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.82. Total debt to assets is 58.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 792.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.55 and the total asset turnover is 3.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.