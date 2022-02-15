Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.82. The company’s stock price has collected -1.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ :FROG) Right Now?

FROG currently public float of 65.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FROG was 848.27K shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

FROG stocks went down by -1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.39% and a quarterly performance of -30.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for JFrog Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for FROG stocks with a simple moving average of -29.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $45 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FROG reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for FROG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to FROG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

FROG Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.47. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw -13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Shlomi Ben Haim, who sale 69,195 shares at the price of $28.31 back on Dec 03. After this action, Shlomi Ben Haim now owns 5,205,863 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $1,958,572 using the latest closing price.

Shlomi Ben Haim, the Chief Executive Officer of JFrog Ltd., sale 110,000 shares at $29.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Shlomi Ben Haim is holding 5,275,058 shares at $3,266,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+80.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -6.24. The total capital return value is set at -3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.70. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -6.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.