Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went down by -11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $304.10. The company’s stock price has collected -15.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/22 that Novavax Stock Tumbles on Report That Vaccine Deliveries Are Lagging

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ :NVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.36.

NVAX currently public float of 75.21M and currently shorts hold a 12.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVAX was 6.26M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

NVAX stocks went down by -15.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.72% and a quarterly performance of -52.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for Novavax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.63% for NVAX stocks with a simple moving average of -54.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $161, previously predicting the price at $285. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NVAX, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NVAX Trading at -38.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares sank -27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX fell by -15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.11. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw -44.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from Herrmann John A III, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $140.91 back on Jan 03. After this action, Herrmann John A III now owns 3,845 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $704,534 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG JAMES F, the Director of Novavax Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $144.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that YOUNG JAMES F is holding 75,090 shares at $540,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -87.94. The total capital return value is set at -65.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.12. Equity return is now at value -149.70, with -45.20 for asset returns.

Based on Novavax Inc. (NVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 76.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 30.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.