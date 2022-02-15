Here’s Our Rant About Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) went up by 7.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.52. The company’s stock price has collected 7.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Beam Gets FDA Nod for First Gene-Editing Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.70, which is $51.0 above the current price. BEAM currently public float of 46.49M and currently shorts hold a 16.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAM was 833.48K shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stocks went up by 7.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.42% and a quarterly performance of -26.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.88% for Beam Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.31% for BEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -21.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $130 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BEAM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.31. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Ciaramella Giuseppe, who sale 2,607 shares at the price of $86.13 back on Dec 22. After this action, Ciaramella Giuseppe now owns 62,773 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $224,531 using the latest closing price.

Ciaramella Giuseppe, the President & CSO of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,104 shares at $85.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ciaramella Giuseppe is holding 62,773 shares at $2,151,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-553166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -810800.00. The total capital return value is set at -54.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.21. Equity return is now at value -77.60, with -50.30 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 43.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.48. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5,268.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.