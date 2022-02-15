GEE Group Inc. (JOB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) went up by 5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.17. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GEE Group Inc. (AMEX :JOB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JOB is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GEE Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.43 above the current price. JOB currently public float of 100.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOB was 1.29M shares.

JOB’s Market Performance

JOB stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.47% and a quarterly performance of 21.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for GEE Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.69% for JOB stocks with a simple moving average of 11.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOB in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOB reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for JOB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to JOB, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

JOB Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOB rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5260. In addition, GEE Group Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOB starting from DEWAN DEREK E, who purchase 166,666 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Apr 19. After this action, DEWAN DEREK E now owns 2,052,382 shares of GEE Group Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

THORPE KIM D, the Senior Vice President, CFO of GEE Group Inc., purchase 83,333 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that THORPE KIM D is holding 592,657 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.64 for the present operating margin

+32.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEE Group Inc. stands at +0.00. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.