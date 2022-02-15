Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went up by 5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.56. The company’s stock price has collected 16.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ :APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.29.

APPS currently public float of 93.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPS was 3.61M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS stocks went up by 16.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.12% and a quarterly performance of -25.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.16% for Digital Turbine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.51% for APPS stocks with a simple moving average of -17.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $80 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to APPS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

APPS Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.99. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $51.62 back on Dec 01. After this action, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M now owns 401,044 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $154,860 using the latest closing price.

STERLING MICHELLE M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $56.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that STERLING MICHELLE M is holding 16,640 shares at $56,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.88 for the present operating margin

+40.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 45.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.53. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.