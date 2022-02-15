Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s stock price has collected -3.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EQH currently public float of 403.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 3.16M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went down by -3.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.93% and a quarterly performance of -2.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Equitable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of 5.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to EQH, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

EQH Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.17. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from HURD JEFFREY J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $34.07 back on Feb 01. After this action, HURD JEFFREY J now owns 62,890 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $511,050 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $35.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 323,428 shares at $1,060,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -5.22. The total capital return value is set at -1.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.19. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.