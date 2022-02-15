Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s stock price has collected -3.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :CUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUE is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.29, which is $21.3 above the current price. CUE currently public float of 29.94M and currently shorts hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUE was 420.76K shares.

CUE’s Market Performance

CUE stocks went down by -3.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.42% and a quarterly performance of -59.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.08% for Cue Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.48% for CUE stocks with a simple moving average of -44.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUE reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CUE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to CUE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

CUE Trading at -33.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -32.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw -40.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Kiener Peter A, who sale 1,361 shares at the price of $18.02 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kiener Peter A now owns 0 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $24,525 using the latest closing price.

Kiener Peter A, the Director of Cue Biopharma Inc., sale 18,815 shares at $17.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Kiener Peter A is holding 0 shares at $337,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc. stands at -1419.79. The total capital return value is set at -61.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.28. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -52.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.