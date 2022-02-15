Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) went down by -4.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s stock price has collected 6.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE :BLND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Blend Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.47, which is $8.88 above the current price. BLND currently public float of 142.13M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLND was 1.62M shares.

BLND’s Market Performance

BLND stocks went up by 6.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.10% and a quarterly performance of -26.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Blend Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.58% for BLND stocks with a simple moving average of -26.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $11.75 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLND, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

BLND Trading at 18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +33.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND rose by +6.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw 28.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Chan Jonathan Y., who sale 2,084 shares at the price of $8.86 back on Feb 07. After this action, Chan Jonathan Y. now owns 47,040 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $18,468 using the latest closing price.

Chan Jonathan Y., the Principal Accounting Officer of Blend Labs Inc., sale 2,083 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Chan Jonathan Y. is holding 49,124 shares at $14,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.40 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc. stands at -77.70. The total capital return value is set at -47.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.78.

Based on Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), the company’s capital structure generated 10.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.