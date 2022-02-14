Xilinx Inc. (XLNX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went down by -9.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.79. The company’s stock price has collected -6.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/22 that Alphabet, PayPal, AMD, Meta, Starbucks: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ :XLNX) Right Now?

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XLNX is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Xilinx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

XLNX currently public float of 248.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XLNX was 3.73M shares.

XLNX’s Market Performance

XLNX stocks went down by -6.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.49% and a quarterly performance of -6.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Xilinx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.23% for XLNX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XLNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XLNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $190 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XLNX reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $207. The rating they have provided for XLNX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to XLNX, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

XLNX Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLNX fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.54. In addition, Xilinx Inc. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XLNX starting from Wadlington Mark, who sale 589 shares at the price of $211.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Wadlington Mark now owns 294 shares of Xilinx Inc., valued at $124,276 using the latest closing price.

Tong Vincent, the Executive Vice President of Xilinx Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $195.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Tong Vincent is holding 34,437 shares at $3,918,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XLNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.93 for the present operating margin

+68.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xilinx Inc. stands at +20.54. The total capital return value is set at 18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.17. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), the company’s capital structure generated 53.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.85. Total debt to assets is 27.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.00.