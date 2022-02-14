Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/31/21 that Teva Found Liable for Fueling Opioid Addiction in New York

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE :TEVA) Right Now?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.60, which is $2.28 above the current price. TEVA currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEVA was 9.48M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA stocks went up by 0.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.54% and a quarterly performance of -10.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for TEVA stocks with a simple moving average of -9.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TEVA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

TEVA Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Stark David Matthew, who sale 6,110 shares at the price of $9.06 back on Feb 09. After this action, Stark David Matthew now owns 9,402 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $55,358 using the latest closing price.

Fridriksdottir Hafrun, the Executive VP, Global R&D of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 6,116 shares at $9.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Fridriksdottir Hafrun is holding 51,417 shares at $55,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.36 for the present operating margin

+47.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.30. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 229.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.63. Total debt to assets is 49.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.