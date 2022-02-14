The Chart for 2U Inc. (TWOU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.74. The company’s stock price has collected -45.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/21 that Harvard, MIT Part of $800 Million Deal to Push Access to Online Education

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ :TWOU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for 2U Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.09, which is $15.06 above the current price. TWOU currently public float of 73.35M and currently shorts hold a 9.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWOU was 1.90M shares.

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU stocks went down by -45.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.07% and a quarterly performance of -64.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.02% for 2U Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.42% for TWOU stocks with a simple moving average of -71.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TWOU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

TWOU Trading at -51.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares sank -44.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -45.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.05. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -55.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from Maybank Alexis, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $24.01 back on Dec 01. After this action, Maybank Alexis now owns 15,217 shares of 2U Inc., valued at $103,243 using the latest closing price.

Kenigsberg James, the Chief Technology Officer of 2U Inc., sale 55,897 shares at $34.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Kenigsberg James is holding 113,670 shares at $1,913,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.71 for the present operating margin

+71.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -20.60. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.