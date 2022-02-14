Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s stock price has collected -4.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/12/21 that Sirius Hires Top Builder of Disney+ Streaming Service

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.21, which is $1.08 above the current price. SIRI currently public float of 702.42M and currently shorts hold a 28.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIRI was 19.88M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stocks went down by -4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.98% and a quarterly performance of -1.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for SIRI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to SIRI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw 1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from MEYER JAMES E, who sale 698,643 shares at the price of $6.43 back on Nov 11. After this action, MEYER JAMES E now owns 4,892,974 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $4,490,179 using the latest closing price.

Greenstein Scott Andrew, the Pres. & Chief Content Officer of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 214,948 shares at $6.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Greenstein Scott Andrew is holding 2,218,605 shares at $1,422,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Equity return is now at value -51.00, with 12.60 for asset returns.