Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went up by 19.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.27. The company’s stock price has collected 28.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/23/22 that This Mortgage Company Profits From Rising Interest Rates

Is It Worth Investing in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ :COOP) Right Now?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COOP is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.86, which is $2.64 above the current price. COOP currently public float of 73.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COOP was 812.04K shares.

COOP’s Market Performance

COOP stocks went up by 28.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.09% and a quarterly performance of 13.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.69% for COOP stocks with a simple moving average of 27.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for COOP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for COOP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on April 21st of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOP reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for COOP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to COOP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

COOP Trading at 19.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +28.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.39. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Jan 20. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 1,142,777 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $440,000 using the latest closing price.

Bray Jesse K, the Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $39.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Bray Jesse K is holding 1,618,580 shares at $390,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.73. Equity return is now at value 48.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 775.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.58. Total debt to assets is 80.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.