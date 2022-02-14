Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Weber Inc. (WEBR)

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) went down by -16.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.44. The company’s stock price has collected -6.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 min ago that Weber Stock Sinks. Grill Maker Saw ‘Acute Supply-Chain Challenges.’

Is It Worth Investing in Weber Inc. (NYSE :WEBR) Right Now?

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.89 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WEBR currently public float of 43.26M and currently shorts hold a 12.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEBR was 446.84K shares.

WEBR’s Market Performance

WEBR stocks went down by -6.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly performance of -35.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Weber Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.23% for WEBR stocks with a simple moving average of -38.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEBR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for WEBR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

WEBR Trading at -23.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEBR fell by -21.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Weber Inc. saw -19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WEBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.54 for the present operating margin

+40.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weber Inc. stands at -0.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.