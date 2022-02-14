Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) went up by 4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.84. The company’s stock price has collected 17.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ :CGC) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $8.93, which is $3.42 above the current price. CGC currently public float of 251.31M and currently shorts hold a 17.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGC was 7.72M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stocks went up by 17.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.36% and a quarterly performance of -31.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.86% for CGC stocks with a simple moving average of -42.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGC reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for CGC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to CGC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

CGC Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.