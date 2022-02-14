Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) went up by 12.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ :COLL) Right Now?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLL is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $5.15 above the current price. COLL currently public float of 34.10M and currently shorts hold a 9.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLL was 242.80K shares.

COLL’s Market Performance

COLL stocks went down by -3.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.04% and a quarterly performance of -12.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.88% for COLL stocks with a simple moving average of -4.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLL reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for COLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Sell” to COLL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

COLL Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL rose by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.97. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -5.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Dreyer Scott, who sale 5,693 shares at the price of $18.33 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dreyer Scott now owns 76,970 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $104,353 using the latest closing price.

Ciaffoni Joseph, the President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 5,861 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Ciaffoni Joseph is holding 267,774 shares at $133,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.14 for the present operating margin

+58.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at +8.63. The total capital return value is set at 20.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.51. Equity return is now at value 48.10, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL), the company’s capital structure generated 143.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 41.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.