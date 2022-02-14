Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Alcoa Corporation (AA)?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s stock price has collected 14.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE :AA) Right Now?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AA is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Alcoa Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.91, which is -$5.61 below the current price. AA currently public float of 186.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AA was 8.09M shares.

AA’s Market Performance

AA stocks went up by 14.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.81% and a quarterly performance of 43.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 239.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Alcoa Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.32% for AA stocks with a simple moving average of 58.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $65 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

AA Trading at 28.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA rose by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.27. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw 23.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Beerman Molly S., who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $64.53 back on Feb 04. After this action, Beerman Molly S. now owns 27,905 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $806,606 using the latest closing price.

Slaven John D, the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of Alcoa Corporation, sale 12,267 shares at $62.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Slaven John D is holding 61,570 shares at $762,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.09 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at +3.53. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.