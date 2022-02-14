Is Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) a Keeper?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) went up by 7.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/21 that Shale Profits Capped by Wrong-Way Bets as Oil Prices Rose

Is It Worth Investing in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE :CLR) Right Now?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLR is at 2.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Continental Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.55, which is -$2.9 below the current price. CLR currently public float of 61.72M and currently shorts hold a 15.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLR was 1.62M shares.

CLR’s Market Performance

CLR stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.14% and a quarterly performance of 24.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Continental Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.16% for CLR stocks with a simple moving average of 42.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CLR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $70 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLR reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CLR stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CLR, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

CLR Trading at 22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLR rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.64. In addition, Continental Resources Inc. saw 33.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLR starting from Hamm Harold, who purchase 117,020 shares at the price of $43.33 back on Dec 03. After this action, Hamm Harold now owns 14,167,237 shares of Continental Resources Inc., valued at $5,070,746 using the latest closing price.

Hamm Harold, the Director of Continental Resources Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $43.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Hamm Harold is holding 14,050,217 shares at $5,470,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.70 for the present operating margin

-5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Continental Resources Inc. stands at -22.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.04. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), the company’s capital structure generated 91.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.78. Total debt to assets is 36.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.