Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.92. The company’s stock price has collected -2.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/22 that Native American Tribes Reach $590 Million Opioid Settlement

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Johnson & Johnson declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.76, which is $18.73 above the current price. JNJ currently public float of 2.63B and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNJ was 7.95M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stocks went down by -2.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.23% and a quarterly performance of 2.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for Johnson & Johnson. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for JNJ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $161 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $192. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to JNJ, setting the target price at $187 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

JNJ Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.23. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Decker Robert J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $163.21 back on Dec 07. After this action, Decker Robert J now owns 14,215 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $816,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 10.10 for asset returns.