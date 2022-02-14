InterCure Ltd. (INCR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) went up by 21.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.72. The company’s stock price has collected 30.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ :INCR) Right Now?

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for InterCure Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.14. INCR currently public float of 25.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INCR was 73.06K shares.

INCR’s Market Performance

INCR stocks went up by 30.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.48% and a quarterly performance of 4.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for InterCure Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.07% for INCR stocks with a simple moving average of 19.04% for the last 200 days.

INCR Trading at 21.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +24.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCR rose by +30.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, InterCure Ltd. saw 26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+45.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for InterCure Ltd. stands at -57.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.85.

Based on InterCure Ltd. (INCR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.38. Total debt to assets is 2.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.