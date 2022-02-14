Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Coty Inc. (COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s stock price has collected 10.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/22 that Coty Posted Decent Earnings. Its Outlook Is Improving.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 145.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 2.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.88, which is $3.56 above the current price. COTY currently public float of 358.16M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 8.82M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went up by 10.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.27% and a quarterly performance of -13.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Coty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.52% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to COTY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

COTY Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Coty Inc. saw -11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Singer Robert S, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Singer Robert S now owns 214,982 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Singer Robert S, the Director of Coty Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $10.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Singer Robert S is holding 401,482 shares at $102,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.