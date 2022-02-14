Here’s How Your Trade Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) Aggressively Right Now

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) went down by -15.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.77. The company’s stock price has collected -2.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ :CPSS) Right Now?

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPSS is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$2.75 below the current price. CPSS currently public float of 10.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPSS was 142.70K shares.

CPSS’s Market Performance

CPSS stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.42% and a quarterly performance of 35.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 140.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.69% for CPSS stocks with a simple moving average of 59.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPSS stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CPSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPSS in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $5 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPSS, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

CPSS Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.65%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSS fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. saw -9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSS starting from BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEME, who purchase 7,362 shares at the price of $10.78 back on Feb 04. After this action, BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEME now owns 4,265,611 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., valued at $79,362 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEME, the 10% Owner of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., purchase 14,257 shares at $10.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEME is holding 4,258,249 shares at $153,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.39 for the present operating margin

+99.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,485.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.69. Total debt to assets is 92.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,456.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.