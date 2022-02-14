Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Just Got Our Attention

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) went down by -12.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.40. The company’s stock price has collected -13.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that QuantumScape Is Expanding Beyond EVs. It’s a Huge Move.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FLNC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Fluence Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FLNC currently public float of 54.13M and currently shorts hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLNC was 1.15M shares.

FLNC’s Market Performance

FLNC stocks went down by -13.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.33% and a quarterly performance of -64.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.99% for Fluence Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.15% for FLNC stocks with a simple moving average of -54.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNC reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for FLNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FLNC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

FLNC Trading at -49.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.39%, as shares sank -45.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC fell by -13.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.54. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc. saw -62.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.28 for the present operating margin

-4.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc. stands at -23.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.