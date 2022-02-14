Can E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Remain Competitive?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) went down by -9.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.93. The company’s stock price has collected -5.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :EJH) Right Now?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EJH currently public float of 11.70M and currently shorts hold a 9.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EJH was 1.60M shares.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH stocks went down by -5.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.62% and a quarterly performance of -70.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.33% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.00% for EJH stocks with a simple moving average of -93.53% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at -45.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares sank -34.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -5.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8195. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -51.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.16 for the present operating margin

+35.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 17.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.42.

Based on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.08. Total debt to assets is 3.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.77.