Can Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Remain Competitive?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 7.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected 41.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $3.06 above the current price. CPRX currently public float of 95.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.09M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went up by 41.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.45% and a quarterly performance of 8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.36% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 34.25% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at 22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +41.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 3,612 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Dec 07. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 22,053 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,237 using the latest closing price.

COELHO PHILIP H, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 9,548 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that COELHO PHILIP H is holding 238,220 shares at $52,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.69 for the present operating margin

+85.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +62.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.15. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.