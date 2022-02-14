A Lesson to Learn: Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.34. The company’s stock price has collected -9.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ :SOPA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Society Pass Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SOPA currently public float of 10.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOPA was 9.71M shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

SOPA stocks went down by -9.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.33% and a quarterly performance of -93.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.19% for Society Pass Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.68% for SOPA stocks with a simple moving average of -73.29% for the last 200 days.

SOPA Trading at -51.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.24%, as shares sank -49.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -9.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -66.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7118.51 for the present operating margin

-1661.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -7297.94. The total capital return value is set at -65.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.74.

Based on Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.