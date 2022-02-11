Yelp Inc. (YELP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went up by 10.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 56 min ago that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Yelp Inc. (NYSE :YELP) Right Now?

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YELP is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Yelp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.45, which is $4.57 above the current price. YELP currently public float of 69.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YELP was 660.67K shares.

YELP’s Market Performance

YELP stocks went up by 4.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.06% and a quarterly performance of -9.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Yelp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.64% for YELP stocks with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for YELP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YELP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $30 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YELP reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for YELP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to YELP, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

YELP Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP rose by +10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.26. In addition, Yelp Inc. saw -4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Patel Vivek, who sale 6,090 shares at the price of $36.12 back on Nov 23. After this action, Patel Vivek now owns 98,387 shares of Yelp Inc., valued at $219,968 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Sam, the Chief Technology Officer of Yelp Inc., sale 4,169 shares at $36.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Eaton Sam is holding 119,894 shares at $152,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.00 for the present operating margin

+85.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc. stands at -2.23. The total capital return value is set at -3.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.01. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc. (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 23.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.97. Total debt to assets is 17.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.